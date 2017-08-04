Buses to substitute trains as Metro-North makes improvements to Waterbury Branch

(WTNH)– Metro-North Railroad says that track improvements will be made to the Waterbury Branch this upcoming weekend from August 4-6.

Buses will substitute trains to accommodate work being done on the tracks this weekend.

Over the past few weekends, since July 14, Metro-North crews have replaced crossing surfaces and rails and ties at each location, as well as upgraded the Washington Avenue Bridge in Waterbury with new timbers, and cut brush and weld rail joints along the tracks.

Substitute bus service will begin after 8:30 p.m. on Friday but regular Waterbury Branch train service will resume with the first scheduled train on Monday.

Below are the details from Metro-North:

Southbound buses will operate 15-30 minutes earlier than scheduled trains and will meet regularly scheduled trains at Bridgeport. Northbound buses will depart from Bridgeport at the usual train departure times after receiving customers from New Haven Line trains; customers should allow for 15-40 minutes of additional travel time to reach their destination stations. Metro-North urges customers to listen for announcements and check bus destinations while boarding.

Service details are below.

Fridays: July 14, 21, 28 and August 4:

Southbound: A bus departing from Waterbury at 10:02 p.m. will substitute for the 10:05 p.m. train. Buses departing from all station stops from Naugatuck to Derby-Shelton will operate 15-30 minutes earlier than scheduled trains. At the Bridgeport station, customers will connect with the regularly scheduled 11:08 p.m. to Grand Central Terminal.

Northbound: Trains departing from Grand Central Terminal at 6:53 p.m. and 9:39 p.m. will connect with buses at the Bridgeport station for continuing service to the Waterbury station. Buses are scheduled to meet the arriving trains. Buses will stop at the normal train station stops, but will operate between 10-20 minutes later, depending upon the destination. The bus connecting from the 9:39 p.m. train from Grand Central Terminal, departing Bridgeport at 11:20 p.m., will operate between 15-40 minutes later, depending on destination.

Train and bus departure times are available at this link:

http://web.mta.info/mnr/pdf/WaterburyBus7_3_rev.pdf

Saturdays and Sundays: July 15-16, 22-23, 29-30 and August 5-6:

Southbound: Buses will depart from the Waterbury station at: 7:06 a.m., 9:59 a.m., 1:06 p.m., 4:06 p.m., 7:06 p.m. and 10:06 p.m. Buses departing from all station stops from Naugatuck to Derby-Shelton will operate up to 20 minutes earlier than scheduled trains. At Bridgeport, customers will connect with regularly scheduled trains for continuing service to Grand Central Terminal.

Northbound: Buses will depart from the Bridgeport station for all regularly scheduled stops to the Waterbury station. Buses are timed to meet scheduled trains, but the trip could take an additional 5-25 minutes, depending upon the destination.

Train and bus departure times are available at this link:

http://web.mta.info/mnr/pdf/WaterburyBus7_3_rev.pdf