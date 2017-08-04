Connecticut officials praise EPA reversal on emissions rules

By Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Governor and top environmental official are praising Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt‘s decision against delaying Obama-era rules intended to reduce emissions of smog-causing air pollutants.

State officials previously criticized Pruitt for initially postponing implementation of the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards, arguing it would put Connecticut at an economic disadvantage against states they said ignore critical air quality issues and present a health risk to residents.

Malloy on Friday called Pruitt’s original planned delay “ill-advised.” Connecticut was one of 15 states that sued him over the move. At issue is an Oct. 1 deadline for states to begin meeting standards for ground-level ozone.

Pruitt made no mention of the lawsuit this week. He said his agency was being more responsive than past administrations to states’ needs.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s