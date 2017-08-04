Cruisin’ Connecticut – ‘The Heartbreakers’ Studio Surprise

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — I was hosting the Music on The Green concert in New Haven this past weekend, when i heard four young guys harmonizing for people at the show.

I brought the guys into the studio for what they thought was just an interview about their group. The young artists started the a cappella ensemble at first to impress the ladies in school.

But to the doo-wop group’s surprise, I hooked them up with my friends at Firehouse 12 Records in New Haven for a full recording session in their studio. Excited to record their first song, the group performed multiple takes to get the perfect track. They even had disagreements about the different arrangements, but like any band, by the end of the session… they got it done!

Coming full circle, ‘The Heartbreakers’ recorded a cover of “In the Still of the Night,” originally recorded by The Five Satins… right here in the Elm City.

Here’s the final song: https://lintvwtnh.files.wordpress.com/2017/08/in-the-still-of-the-night-mix_01.mp3

