DEEP: All Connecticut campgrounds to be closed after Labor Day

(WTNH) — Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection confirmed to News 8 Friday night that all state campground will close for the season after Labor Day weekend.

Spokesperson Dennis Schain said that the decision was made based on resources, staffing, and of course the ongoing state budget stalemate.

Connecticut campgrounds have been able to remain open throughout the summer despite the budget problems, but Schain said he couldn’t see how Connecticut would be bale to operate fall campgrounds this year.