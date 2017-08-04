Family of woman who drowned in pool files lawsuit

Related Coverage Teen pulled from pool in New London, in critical condition

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The family of a 19-year-old woman who drowned in a pool at a Connecticut boardwalk has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Lobsang Dolma, a 2014 graduate of Montville High School, was swimming with family at New London‘s Ocean Beach Park in 2015. The Day reports (http://bit.ly/2vzqMYf ) the lawsuit says Dolma sank underwater and was unnoticed by the lifeguards for some time.

Eventually she was pulled to the surface by two lifeguards. The lawsuit says a Yale Hospital doctor noted she had been submerged for three minutes.

Dolma was taken off life support the day after the drowning, with her cause of death noted as brain death.

The Aug. 1 lawsuit names park employees, the park’s management company and New London. The park’s manager declined to comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.