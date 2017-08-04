Five Connecticut State Parks closed this weekend for bacteria

(WTNH) – If you’re hoping to cool off in one of the state parks or beaches in the state this weekend, you’ll want to check this list to see if you favorite spot is one of five state parks that are closed this weekend because of bacteria.

The swimming areas closed are Gardner Lake in Salem, Gay City in Hebron, Mashamoquet Brook in Pomfret, Quaddick in Thompson, and Wadsworth Falls in Middlefield.

The water in these parks will be retested next week.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has posted warning signs for blue-green algae, cyanobacteria blooms, at the beaches at Kettletown and Indian Wells State Parks and the boat launch on Candlewood Lake. The swim areas there are open, but DEEP is alerting swimmers to stay away from areas where the algae blooms have created green patches on the surface of the water.