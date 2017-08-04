Funeral service for woman struck by stolen SUV to be held Saturday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Funeral services have been announced for a Hartford woman that was struck and killed by teens riding in a stolen SUV last month.

A memorial service for Rosella Shuler will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Clark Bell & Bell Funeral Home, located at 319 Barbour Street in Hartford.

Hartford police said Tuesday they obtained a warrant charging 18-year-old Deykevious Russaw with second-degree manslaughter. He previously had faced an assault charge.

Two people were struck by the SUV while standing at a Hartford bus stop on July 18. Police said the crash was caught on surveillance video.

Shuler lost both of her legs, and later died at Hartford Hospital. The medical examiner’s office on Monday ruled the death a homicide.

Russaw is already in custody on $1 million bond for an unrelated murder charge.