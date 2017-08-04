Hamden teen awakens to find skunk in his bed

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden teen woke up to find quite a surprise when he realized a skunk was in his bed last week.

On July 25th, Hamden’s Animal Control Division responded to a home on West Easton Street after receiving an animal nuisance complaint. According to Hamden Animal Control officers, a 13-year-old boy was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom, when he was awakened by a skunk in his bed.

Animal Control Officer Chris Smith arrived to the poignant smell of skunk, which emanated throughout the house. ACO Smith learned that family members were able to remove the skunk from the house.

It appears that a resident brought a trash can into the home from outside. The trash can, which had a hole in it, contained the skunk.

