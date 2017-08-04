Is it safe to use sunscreen on your baby?

(ABC) — We all want to protect even the littlest ones from the sun, but is sunscreen safe for them?

Experts at the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Food and Drug Administration want you to try a few other things first.

They say first that children under 6 months should be kept out of the sun entirely. The next best thing? Covering them up with lightweight long pants, long sleeve shirts, and brimmed hats.

If you can’t keep your baby out of the sun or covered, then pediatricians say it’s okay to use a small amount of sunscreen with at least 15 Sun Protection Factor, or SPF.

What’s the big deal with sunscreen in babies? They have a lot more skin relative to their weight than older children and adults do. Large amounts of sunscreen may expose them to higher levels of toxic chemicals.

So maybe what you should do is buy them a summertime outfit; such as a long sleeve outfit and a hat to match those cute baby sunglasses. Who doesn’t like an excuse for another baby outfit?