Lawsuit over UConn student’s death seeks to add fraternity

19-year-old Jeffny Pally was a sophomore at the University of Connecticut (File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The parents of a University of Connecticut student who was killed by a campus fire department vehicle are seeking to add the national and local chapters of the Kappa Sigma fraternity as defendants in their wrongful death lawsuit.

Authorities say 19-year-old sophomore Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford, fell asleep in front of a fire department garage door in October after drinking alcohol at an off-campus party, and was run over by an SUV responding to a call.

Pally’s parents are suing the state and the driver. They filed a motion Friday asking a state judge in Hartford to allow them to add the fraternity chapters as defendants, saying the fraternity hosted the party.

A fraternity official didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday.

