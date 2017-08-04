Mischievous incidents investigated in Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — State and local police are investigating several incidents in the shoreline town. The question is are they just mischief or something more serious.

“Both of our cars that were broken into nothing was taken,” says Joe Kelly who lives in White Sands Beach. “But there was nothing of value in them.”

He isn’t the only one targeted. Those cars were parked right in his driveway.

“No it’s not a good feeling,” said Kelly.

His next door neighbor thought he saw trash at the end of his driveway this past Saturday morning.

“So when he went out to pick it up it was actually a woman’s purse,” explained Kelly. “He looked through and found out there was ID in there and it was a woman in town.”

There have been a number of mischievous incidents in this shoreline neighborhood.

“A neighbor up the road had his sun porch broken into,” said Kelly. “He had a laptop in a briefcase.”

A canine unit tracked down the briefcase in some bushes. The laptop was still inside. The wallet was also still in the stolen purse.

“My guess is that it was mischief because things weren’t taken,” said Kelly. “But with the briefcase they could have been nervous and just put it there thinking they were going to come back and get it later.”

People have also reported cars being rifled through at Point O’ Woods but nothing was taken. What appears to be a more serious incident happened Saturday night at Four Mile River State Boat Launch where a car window was smashed and a purse was swiped.

Chuck LeCourt who was fishing with a friend Friday was not happy to hear that.

“You do have a good time and then you go up to your car and it’s all lost as well as the things that were taken and then you have to fix your car,” said LeCourt.

That theft is still under investigation as are the other incidents around town.

“Fortunately you know everything’s okay and now we all lock our cars,” Kelly said with a laugh.