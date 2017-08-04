New car seat guidelines with St. Francis Hospital

(WTNH)- Road injuries are the leading cause of death to children in the United States. However, the correct use of a child safety seat can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%. A new law takes effect Oct. 1 that will increase the age and weight requirements for car seats, which specialists say will better protect children. Connecticut becomes the eighth state to accept the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics that propose children remain in rear-facing child restraints up to age 2. Marisol Feliciano, Violence and Injury Prevention Coordinator at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, talked about the revised child restraint requirements under the Connecticut measure:

Children must remain rear facing until they are age 2 AND until they weigh 30 lbs

Children must be in a 5 point harness until they are age 5 AND until they weigh 40 lbs

Children must use a booster seat until they are age 8 AND until they weigh 60 lbs

An adolescent from 8 through 15 who weighs 60 pounds or more must be in an approved child restraint or a safety seat belt.

Remember These Tips For Proper Use And Installation:

Restrain your child & yourself on every trip, every time All children up to age 8 and 80 pounds should be restrained in some form of child passenger restraint (according to their weight and size), as adult seatbelts do not adequately protect children of this size. Keep your child in the back seat- AT LEAST until age 13 Use the best safety restraint for your child’s weight and size Like other consumer products, car seats are occasionally recalled. Send in your car seat registration card to be sure you’ll be notified. You can also call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Auto Safety Hotline, (888) 327-4236 or check the NHTSA website: Click here to search for recalls Read your car seat instruction manual and vehicle owner’s manual carefully for proper installation. The seat should be locked tightly against the vehicle seat – it should not move more than one inch forward or side to side through the belt path. Replace any car seat/seat belt that has been involved in a crash