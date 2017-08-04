New Haven World War II veteran awarded service medals

By Published:
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro discusses affordable healthcare at a news conference at New Haven City Hall (WTNH / Kevin Pflaumer)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A World War II veteran got some special presents for his 99th birthday.

Jacob Greenberg enlisted in the army one month after Pearl Harbor. He earned several medals while doing surveillance and aerial photography of enemy territory in the Pacific. Unfortunately, he lost them all in the years that passed.

Representative Rosa DeLauro replaced those lost medals on Friday in New Haven. The medals she replaced include the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with three bronze stars and the World War II Victory Medal among others.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s