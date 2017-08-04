New Haven World War II veteran awarded service medals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A World War II veteran got some special presents for his 99th birthday.

Jacob Greenberg enlisted in the army one month after Pearl Harbor. He earned several medals while doing surveillance and aerial photography of enemy territory in the Pacific. Unfortunately, he lost them all in the years that passed.

Representative Rosa DeLauro replaced those lost medals on Friday in New Haven. The medals she replaced include the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with three bronze stars and the World War II Victory Medal among others.