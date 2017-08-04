Nigerian man charged in school districts phishing scam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Nigerian citizen has been arrested in a scheme to obtain the personal information of school employees in Connecticut and Minnesota and file bogus tax returns.

Connecticut U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly announced Friday that Daniel Adekunle Ojo was arrested Thursday on fraud and identity theft charges at his Durham, North Carolina, home. He will be transferred to Connecticut.

Prosecutors say a Glastonbury, Connecticut, school employee in February responded to a bogus email allegedly sent by Ojo providing tax information for about 1,600 school employees. Officials say the scheme netted $37,000 in refunds through the filing of fraudulent tax returns.

Prosecutors say similar schemes affected school systems in Groton, Connecticut, and Bloomington, Minnesota.

A public defender who represented Ojo on Thursday declined to comment.

