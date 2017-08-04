North Branford kicks off Potato and Corn Festival

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Potato and Corn Festival is going on in North Branford this weekend.

Northford has been celebrating these two staple starches for the past 16 years.

You can check out rides, vendors, crafts and music at the event. Organizers say what you spend goes toward future festivals and scholarships for high school students.

The fun kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday night at Totoket Valley Park on Route 22 in Northford, between Routes 80 and 17.

Some special events happening during the festival are fireworks being held Saturday night and Floyd’s 5K cross-country race on Sunday morning.

For more details on the festival, click here. 

