Pet of the Week: Marty

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a very friendly American Pit Bull Terrier named Marty.

This sweet boy is very obedient. Marty would prefer a single pet home.

For more information on Marty, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter websiteor call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.