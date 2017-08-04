Police seek new information in double slaying

By Published:
Norwalk police cruiser (file).

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are stepping up efforts to find new leads in the unsolved slayings of two women six years ago.

The Hour reports that Norwalk police are reminding potential witnesses about a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of Iroquois Alston and Rackita Smalls.

The 22-year-old Smalls and 27-year-old Alston were found shot dead in a black Honda sedan in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2011. The passenger’s side window of the vehicle had been shattered.

A neighbor called police.

Both women died of gunshot wounds to the head.

Police say people with information can anonymously call or text detectives.

___

Information from: The Hour, http://www.thehour.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s