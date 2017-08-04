Restaurant Road Trip: Waterfront Wonderment at “The Wharf”

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on Restaurant Road Trip, Chef Plum is taking you on a culinary adventure to Madison, CT. “The Wharf” at the Madison Beach Hotel has one of the best waterfront views, with New England, traditional-style cuisine.

Restaurant Manager, Beth McDevitt told Plum about the history of the “The Wharf:”

It has a lot of history, back over 100 years. It was a boarding house for ship builders right out here on the dock.

The wraparound deck is the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail or savory meal at sunset. Chef, Sean Carrey showed Plum how he makes the restaurant’s popular mussels:

Start off with a little bit of oil, then we’re gonna go with the chorizo sausage. Little bit of fresh, chopped garlic in there. IPA Beer. So we’re gonna cover that. And steam them until they just start to open. You have a mixture of fresh dijon mustard, a little bit of agave nectar. And there you go…

After that, Chef Carrey prepared a fish dish:

Super hot pan! Skin first down on the pan. Scallions, chives, parsley, cilantro, whatever you got left over… then we incorporate that into the rice. Tri-color bell peppers and red onion. And that gets mixed with an onion-citrus vinaigrette. Our herbed rice…. striped bass.

