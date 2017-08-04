Silver Alert issued for missing Waterbury 2-year-old

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy.

Officers are trying to locate 2-year-old Joel Minnis. Police describe Minnis as Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes; weighing approximately 40 pounds.

Minnis was reporting missing Friday night. Family members told police they are unsure of what clothing he may be wearing.

Police say Minnis may be in traveling in a 2001 silver Acura MDX with Connecticut license plate AK-36314.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joel Minnis, you’re asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6911.