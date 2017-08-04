Tips for avoiding workplace conflicts

(WTNH)-Do you have conflicts where you work? Some professionals in competitive industries might feel the need to stand out and put pressure on others in the process. Elizabeth Dutkiewicz, Branch Manager for Robert Half in New Haven, discussed how to survive, and even outsmart those sharks in the office.

Know your office shark.

Some office sharks are more dangerous than others, ranging from the relatively docile credit-takers and gossip-lovers, to the more aggressive backstabbers and saboteurs. Keep on top of which kinds of sharks are native to your waters so you know what to expect — and how to react — when you must work with them. If you’ve been paired with a credit-taker, for example, document each person’s contributions to the project so it’s clear who did what.

Move gracefully.

Whether you find yourself in the ocean or in the office, try to move smoothly. In the workplace, this means remaining professional at all times. A workplace bully might try to goad you into reacting to a snide comment, for instance. Don’t take the bait.

Be vigilant.

When in dangerous waters, proceed with caution. Don’t be paranoid, but keep your eyes and ears open. If you spot an office shark, track its movements and keep well clear. Can you see the office gossip swimming your way? Consider updating your cube-mate about last night’s date at lunch instead of right now.

Swim in a group.

Rest assured that there’s safety in numbers: A workplace bully is less likely to attack a group. Build solid, healthy work relationships with your non-predatory coworkers so you always have a support system and friendly colleagues who can toss you a lifejacket if needed.

Recognize aggressive behavior.

Shark attacks are easier to predict if you know the warning signs. Watch carefully for signs that your office shark feels irritated or threatened and prepare to defend yourself or sidestep conflict. You can sense when a spotlight-stealer is ready to attack, for example, when he or she starts dominating the conversation during a team meeting. If you’re running the meeting, step in and make sure others have a chance to offer their opinions, too.

Avoid provoking sharks.

When sharks are near, use common sense. Don’t poke them or back them into a corner. Don’t adopt their tactics. Always take the high road and the long view. An office shark looks out for him- or herself. A valued employee looks out for the company.