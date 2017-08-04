Tips for staying fire safe in college housing

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– With the fall semester approaching, Norwalk Police have released some safety tips for students heading back to college.

Police say it’s important to know how to stay fire safe in your college housing, whether you’re living on or off campus. From 2000-2015, there were 85 fatal fires in dorms, fraternities, sororities, and off-campus housing, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Some specific causes for fires in college housing include cooking, candles, smoking, and overloaded power strips.

Below are some tips to start being fire safe from Norwalk Police:

· Have a fire escape plan that includes two ways out of every room. If living off-campus, establish a meeting place with roommates.
· Use surge protectors or power strips with internal overload protection.
· Never leave a candle unattended.
· Use flameless candles, which are both safe and attractive.
· Keep your cooking area clean and free of anything that can burn.
· If a fire starts in your microwave, keep the door closed and unplug the unit.
· Make sure cigarettes and ashes are out. Do not toss hot cigarettes into the trash.
· If the fire alarm is activated, don’t ignore it. Evacuate and follow instructions from first responders.

Do not let a campus fire ruin your semester. Take action now, and know how to prevent fires by visiting https://www.usfa.fema.gov/downloads/pdf/publications/campus_fire_safety_flyer.pdf

