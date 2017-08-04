Viral Video: Hikers run across huge rattle snake on Indiana Trail

BROWN COUNTY, IN (WTNH) — A couple hiking in Brown County, Indiana, quickly stopped in their tracks when they saw a huge rattle just feet ahead on their path.

WXIN-TV reports that Clayton Fleener was hiking with his girlfriend, Abigail Kerns, last Saturday in Brown County State Park, which is near Lake Ogle. As they proceeded down the path, they ran across a massive rattle snake.

Fleener told WXIN that he had never seen a snake of this size in his life before, saying, “I’ve lived in Brown County all my life and have only seen a copper head in the park. This was definitely a rare sighting.”

The couple said that despite the rattle snake sighting, it will not deter them from hiking in the future.