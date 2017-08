Woman gets 60 days behind bars for Rottweiler attack

DANIELSON, Conn. (AP) — A woman who failed to control a pack of Rottweilers that mauled a Connecticut woman has been sentenced to spend 60 days behind bars.

Jenna Allen was sentenced in Danielson Superior Court on Friday to one year in prison, with all but 60 days suspended. She made a statement saying she was truly sorry for what happened to home health aide Lynne Denning in the 2014 attack.

Related Content: Plainfield dog owner found guilty in mauling case

The five dogs attacked Denning inside Allen’s home in Plainfield. Denning was caring for Allen’s grandmother.

Related Content: Rottweilers involved in vicious mauling euthanized

Denning, of Canterbury, was badly injured on her face, chest, arms and legs. She has gone through numerous surgeries and lost full function in both her hands.

Related Content: Woman mauled by dogs now suing Town of Plainfield

Allen posted bond and was free pending an appeal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.