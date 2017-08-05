25 firefighters respond to fire in Norwalk

Related Coverage 2 firefighters recovering after being injured in North Haven fire

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk fire crews responded to a house fire in Norwalk on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the fire was located inside the wall between the home’s electrical service meter and the wall of the structure’s living room.

Authorities say a woman was home at the house with the family dog and noticed the power was out. Later, the woman’s husband saw smoke near the electrical meter and called 911.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and Eversource disconnected service to the home.

There have been no reported injuries.

Officials are still investigating to determine the cause of the fire.