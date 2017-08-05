Billions paid by Americans in overdraft fees

Related Coverage Reading the fine print could save you a headache and money

(WTNH) — A new study shows Americans racked up billions of dollars worth of overdraft charges last year.

In fact, consumers in the U.S. paid a total of $15 billion in fees for bounced checks and overdrafts in 2016.

This number comes despite recent regulatory and industry changes aimed at providing clearer information and the choice to opt out of service. However, there’s still some confusion.

The average consumer is charged about $10 extra for each overdraft incident, with the poorest Americans being hit the hardest.

While troubling, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is not planning to propose stricter rules for banks.