Billions paid by Americans in overdraft fees

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — A new study shows Americans racked up billions of dollars worth of overdraft charges last year.

In fact, consumers in the U.S. paid a total of $15 billion in fees for bounced checks and overdrafts in 2016.

Related Content: Reading the fine print could save you a headache and money

This number comes despite recent regulatory and industry changes aimed at providing clearer information and the choice to opt out of service. However, there’s still some confusion.

The average consumer is charged about $10 extra for each overdraft incident, with the poorest Americans being hit the hardest.

While troubling, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is not planning to propose stricter rules for banks.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s