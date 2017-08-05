Brass City Rescue Alliance in danger of closing

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Brass City Rescue Alliance is in danger of closing their doors.

The local animal rescue group is struggling with operations because of the financial burden of taking care of the animals they save.

News 8 was joined by Jennifer Humphrey on Saturday morning to learn more about how that shelter is working to find a home for all of their animals.

Brass City Rescue Alliance is holding an adoption event on Saturday to help its animals find forever homes. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Pet Valu in Bristol located at 594 Farmington Avenue.