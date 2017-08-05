Brass City Rescue Alliance in danger of closing

By Published:

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Brass City Rescue Alliance is in danger of closing their doors.

The local animal rescue group is struggling with operations because of the financial burden of taking care of the animals they save.

Related Content: Dozens of cats die in West Haven fire; more than a dozen now need homes

News 8 was joined by Jennifer Humphrey on Saturday morning to learn more about how that shelter is working to find a home for all of their animals.

Brass City Rescue Alliance is holding an adoption event on Saturday to help its animals find forever homes. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Pet Valu in Bristol located at 594 Farmington Avenue.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s