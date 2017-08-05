Bridgeport Police issue silver alert for 6-year-old, 12-year-old

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport and State Police have issued a silver alert for a missing brother and sister.

Authorities say they believe the two are somewhere on the west side of Bridgeport.

Police describe 6-year-old, Darwin Perez as four feet tall and weighing 90 pounds.They say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt with cream colored stripes with khaki pants and black sneakers.

Authorities describe Perez’s sister, 12-year-old Catherine Perez as five feet tall and weighing 80 pounds. They say she was last seen wearing a pink blouse and blue jeans.

Bridgeport Police ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Catherine and Darwin Perez to contact them at 203-576-7823.