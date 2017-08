NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you have passed The Shops at Yale in New Haven recently, you may have noticed work being done on L.L. Bean’s future New Haven store.

Steel was put in place at the location of the store on Friday.

The store is expected to be nine thousand square feet and two levels.

It is on track to open next Summer and will create approximately 60 new jobs.

