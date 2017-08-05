Downed wires and trees block Milford road

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The poor weather conditions on Saturday morning took down wires and trees along a Milford road.

According to Milford Police, the wires and trees went down on Shadyside Lane near Sentinel Hill. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Police say crews from United Illuminating on currently on the scene working to restore power and clear the roadway. Until the scene is cleared, motorists should seek an alternate route.

There has been no timetable set as to when the road will be cleared.