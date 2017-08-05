Ex-police officer charged in 2016 crash that killed woman

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut police officer has been charged with reckless driving in connection with a chase and crash that led to the death of a Danbury woman.

The News-Times reports that 39-year-old Jamie Hodge turned himself in to police on Friday after an investigation into the December crash that killed 26-year-old Tiffany Fitzgerald.

The arrest warrant says the former Danbury officer had been working a private duty traffic control job when he observed a vehicle he recognized to be stolen.

Police say Hodge pursued the vehicle, which eventually crashed. Fitzgerald, a passenger in the car, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She died several days later.

Police say Hodge resigned from his position in March.

It couldn’t be determined Saturday if Hodge has retained an attorney.