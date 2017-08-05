Groton man facing multiple drug charges

Related Coverage New London man arrested on drug charges

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Groton man is facing several charges after being arrested on an outstanding warrant on Friday.

According to Groton Police, officials spotted 41-year-old Michael Evans as the passenger in a vehicle operating in the town.

Officials conducted a motor vehicle stop and arrested Evans without incident.

Related Content: New London man arrested on drug charges

Evans is facing charges including four counts of Sale of Narcotics and two counts of Conspiracy to Sell Narcotics.

He is currently being held at Groton Police headquarters on a $150,000 bond.