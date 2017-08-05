Guilford Police urge residents to secure homes following recent string of burglaries

By Published:
- FILE - Guilford police cruiser (WTNH)

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guilford Police urge residents to secure their homes after an increase in burglaries.

Authorities say the town has experienced an increase in burglaries over the past several weeks. They say the Guilford Police Department is actively investigating seven incidents that have happened since June 30th, 2017.

According to police, the burglaries have taken place during the daytime when residents have not been home. However, they say these incidents are not concentrated in any one area and have happened throughout the town.

Police urge residents to properly secure their homes when they leave. They advise residents to close and lock all windows and doors.

Officials say residents should also activate their burglar alarm systems, if their homes are equipped.

Guilford Police Department asks residents to report suspicious activity in their neighborhood via the department’s routine line at 203-453-8061 or 911 in the event of an emergency.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s