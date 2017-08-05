Guilford Police urge residents to secure homes following recent string of burglaries

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Guilford Police urge residents to secure their homes after an increase in burglaries.

Authorities say the town has experienced an increase in burglaries over the past several weeks. They say the Guilford Police Department is actively investigating seven incidents that have happened since June 30th, 2017.

According to police, the burglaries have taken place during the daytime when residents have not been home. However, they say these incidents are not concentrated in any one area and have happened throughout the town.

Police urge residents to properly secure their homes when they leave. They advise residents to close and lock all windows and doors.

Officials say residents should also activate their burglar alarm systems, if their homes are equipped.

Guilford Police Department asks residents to report suspicious activity in their neighborhood via the department’s routine line at 203-453-8061 or 911 in the event of an emergency.