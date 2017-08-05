Police investigating fatal shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Edgewood Street Saturday morning.

According to police, the victim was found with a gun shot wound to the shoulder and neck. They say the victim was found unresponsive in a vehicle that was crashed into a parked vehicle.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at 7:06 a.m. They say there was no shot spotter activation and they believe a second vehicle is possibly involved.

Officials say the victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

Authorities say Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to call Hartford Police Department or leave anonymous tips at the Hartford Police Department website.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.