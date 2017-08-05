Police investigating fatal shooting in Hartford

By Published: Updated:
(File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Edgewood Street Saturday morning.

According to police, the victim was found with a gun shot wound to the shoulder and neck. They say the victim was found unresponsive in a vehicle that was crashed into a parked vehicle.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at 7:06 a.m. They say there was no shot spotter activation and they believe a second vehicle is possibly involved.

Officials say the victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

Authorities say Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to call Hartford Police Department or leave anonymous tips at the Hartford Police Department website.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s