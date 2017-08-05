Kids athletes train in triathlon named for Sandy Hook victim

This undated photo provided by Heather Theriault shows Lily Rose Theriault, left and her friend Avary Gomez at the Race4Chase finish line. A triathlon program for children that was created by the family of a Sandy Hook shooting victim is getting some help from another Connecticut charity as it expands across the state and beyond. Bikes for Kids is providing 200 bicycles to be used in the Race4Chase Youth Triathlon program, which was created by the parents of 7-year-old Chase Kowalski. Lily Rose, went through the camp last year after going through some problems with bullying and self-esteem at school. It changed her life, her mother Heather Theriault said. (Heather Theriault via AP)

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Nearly 500 children are expected to participate in the finale of the statewide Race4Chase youth triathlon program founded by the family of a boy killed in the Sandy Hook shootings.

The parents of 7-year-old Chase Kowalski started the program. The boy had competed in his first youth triathlon just months before he was killed along with 25 others at Sandy Hook Elementary school in December 2012.

The six-week day camp programs, most in conjunction with local YMCAs, teach children the fundamentals of swimming, biking, running, good nutrition, strength and flexibility.

All the athletes from Connecticut will come together Saturday at the YMCA’s Camp Sloper to compete in sanctioned triathlons.

The free day camps were offered this summer at 20 locations in Connecticut, Rhode Island and South Carolina.

