Manchester man arrested for DUI after driving through construction zone

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester man is facing charges after police say he drove through a construction pattern while under the influence.

According to Connecticut State Police, Wayne Smith, 50, was driving westbound on Interstate 84 when he entered a cone pattern designed to protect construction workers.

Police say Smith ignored a trooper’s attempt to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop inside the traffic pattern.

Officers say Smith then failed sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs.

Smith was released on a $1000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28.