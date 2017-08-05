Many UConn buildings without power following outage

By Published: Updated:
UConn

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut Storrs Campus reports many of their buildings are without power following an outage Saturday night.

At approximately 8:55 PM on August 5th, Uconn tweeted that a power outage had affected a large number of buildings at the Storrs campus. No reason for the outage was provided.

A full list of the buildings affected by the outage is included in the tweet from the university. It is unknown at this time when power will be restored.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s