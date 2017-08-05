Many UConn buildings without power following outage

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut Storrs Campus reports many of their buildings are without power following an outage Saturday night.

At approximately 8:55 PM on August 5th, Uconn tweeted that a power outage had affected a large number of buildings at the Storrs campus. No reason for the outage was provided.

A power outage has affected a large number of buildings on the Storrs campus. Go here for the list: https://t.co/sN0zL01VJC. More info soon. — UConn (@UConn) August 6, 2017

A full list of the buildings affected by the outage is included in the tweet from the university. It is unknown at this time when power will be restored.

