Marines searching for 3 service members after Osprey mishap off Australian coast

FILE - In this April 22, 2015 file photo, a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey comes in for a landing at Miami International Airport before a presidential visit, in Miami. Search and rescue operations were underway for three U.S. Marines who were missing after their Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 while trying to land. Twenty-three of 26 personnel aboard the aircraft have been rescued, the Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said in a statement. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(ABC News) — The U.S. Marine Corps said it is conducting a search-and-rescue operation for three service members who were aboard an Osprey involved in what the military called a “mishap” off the east coast of Australia on Saturday.

Twenty-three of the 26 personnel aboard the MV-22 Osprey have been rescued. The Osprey is an assault-support aircraft with the capability to land and take off vertically.

The Osprey had launched from the USS Bonhomme Richard amphibious assault ship and was conducting regularly scheduled operations when the helicopter “entered the water,” according to a statement from the III Marine Expeditionary Force.

“The ship’s small boats and aircraft immediately responded in the search and rescue efforts,” the statement added. “The circumstances of the mishap are currently under investigation.”

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the mishap by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, according to the White House.

The Australian defense minister, Marise Payne, issued a statement Saturday saying she had been advised of the incident off the coast of the country’s Shoalwater Bay. Payne said she has briefed Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and spoken with U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis “to offer Australia’s support in any way that can be of assistance.”

“I can confirm no Australian Defense Force personnel were on board the aircraft. The United States are leading the search and recovery effort,” Payne noted in her statement. “Our thoughts are with the crew and families affected.”

