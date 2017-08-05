Minor injuries after rollover accident on I-84 eastbound in Tolland

By Published:

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities on scene at a rollover accident on Interstate 84 eastbound before exit 68 in Tolland.

According to authorities, Tolland Fire responded to a rollover accident on I-84 east before exit 68 just before 5 a.m.

Authorities say there are reports of minor injuries and the occupant of the vehicle was entrapped. They say the vehicle is on it’s side and extrication was needed.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s