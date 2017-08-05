Minor injuries after rollover accident on I-84 eastbound in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities on scene at a rollover accident on Interstate 84 eastbound before exit 68 in Tolland.

According to authorities, Tolland Fire responded to a rollover accident on I-84 east before exit 68 just before 5 a.m.

MVA ALERT: #TollandFire is responding to #I84 EB prior to X68 for a MVA rollover. Police on scene report driver still in car. No injuries. — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) August 5, 2017

Authorities say there are reports of minor injuries and the occupant of the vehicle was entrapped. They say the vehicle is on it’s side and extrication was needed.

MVA UPDATE: OIC reports minor injuries. Occupant is entrapped, extrication is in progress. Vehicle is on its side. — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) August 5, 2017

