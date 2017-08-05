New Haven hosts basketball tournament Saturday

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Downtown New Haven turned into a giant basketball tournament on Saturday.

The event, dubbed the “Connecticut Big Three Ball Out Tournament,” attracted players from all around the area to participate.

The Elm City purchased all the equipment for the event.

Organizers of the tournament from New Haven’s Department of Youth Services expected around 700 participants.

The tournament is part of an effort to keep young people engaged and active in the community this summer.

