New London man arrested on drug charges

Leanord Henry (Photo: Groton Police Department)

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man is facing drug charges after being arrested in Groton on Thursday.

According to Groton Police, 22-year-old Leanord Henry was being investigated for selling drugs and narcotics.

Officers say they were conducting surveillance at a local Groton hotel when they saw Henry in the parking lot.

Henry was placed under arrest as officials had an outstanding arrest warrant on him.

During his arrest, officials found crack cocaine and marijuana in Henry’s possession.

Henry is facing charges of Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, and other related charges. He posted a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.

