One injured after a car crash on Route 15 northbound in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after a car went down an embankment on Route 15 northbound Saturday morning.

According to authorities, at 6:35 a.m., Westport Fire Department was dispatched to Route 15 northbound between exits 42 and 44 for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

When they arrived, officials say the car was down an embankment and the car had impacted a tree on the driver’s side. Authorities say there was significant intrusion into the passenger compartment of the car due to the impact with the tree.

One person was trapped inside the car and needed extrication. Officials removed the passenger side door and the occupant was removed from the vehicle into EMS care.

Authorities say the scene was cleared at 7:10 a.m.

The Westport Fire Department reminds everyone to take extreme caution when driving in inclement weather. They say roadways can become slick with just a small amount of rainfall, particularly after a long dry spell.