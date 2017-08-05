Car crashes into utility pole, closes Pepper Ridge Road in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have closed Pepper Ridge Road in Stamford Saturday morning after a car struck a pole.

According to the Belltown Fire Department, Pepper Ridge Road is closed near Kensington Road in Stamford after a car struck a utility pole. They say because of the accident the utility pole and multiple wires are down.

Authorities say the road will remain closed for the next several hours. They also say Eversource is on the scene.

Acccident scene on Pepper Ridge, Road–will remain CLOSED for the next several hours @EversourceCT on scene. pic.twitter.com/Icd8fhQUpw — Belltown Fire Dept (@BelltownFire) August 5, 2017

There is no word of any injuries.

