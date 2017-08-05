Poison control calls connected to dietary supplements on the rise

Related Coverage The Weight Loss Challenge That’s Helping Connecticut Residents Transform Their Lives

(WTNH) — A new warning has been issued Saturday for people who take dietary supplements.

The Journal of Medical Toxicology has published a recent study showing the rate of dietary supplement related calls to poison control centers went up almost 50 percent between 2005 and 2012.

Luckily, only a small percentage of exposures, around 4.5%, resulted in serious medical outcomes.

Researchers said the study highlights the need for better regulation, child-proof packaging, and more parental education.