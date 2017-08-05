State Police advise safe driving during Saturday’s heavy rainfall

By Published:
State police cruiser (file).

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are advising drivers to drive safely during Saturday morning’s heavy rainfall.

State Police advise that due to Saturday morning’s heavy rain that drivers remember to reduce their speed. They also advise drivers to watch for downed wires, trees, limbs and collected water on the roadways.

Authorities also advise drivers to turn on their windshield wipers and headlights.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s