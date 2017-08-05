State Police advise safe driving during Saturday’s heavy rainfall

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are advising drivers to drive safely during Saturday morning’s heavy rainfall.

State Police advise that due to Saturday morning’s heavy rain that drivers remember to reduce their speed. They also advise drivers to watch for downed wires, trees, limbs and collected water on the roadways.

Authorities also advise drivers to turn on their windshield wipers and headlights.