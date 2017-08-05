UN imposes tough new sanctions on North Korea

The United Nations Security Council votes on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(ABC News) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea including banning exports worth over $1 billion.

The resolution adopted Saturday afternoon would also ban countries from giving any additional permits to North Korean laborers — another source of money for Kim Jong Un’s regime.

The U.S.-drafted measure, negotiated with North Korea’s neighbor and ally China, is aimed at increasing economic pressure on Pyongyang to return to negotiations on its nuclear and missile programs.

It follows North Korea’s first successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States last month.

The resolution bans North Korea from exporting coal, iron, lead and seafood products estimated to be worth over $1 billion. This represents one-third of its total exports last year, estimated at $3 billion.

