Wallingford Police collect money and school supplies through drive

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the Wallingford community donated money and school supplies to be given to Wallingford Public Elementary Schools.

The second annual “School Supplies Drive” was held on Thursday by Wallingford Police in conjunction with the “Cops N Classrooms” program.

Officials collected thousands of school supplies and approximately $665. The money was used to purchase more school supplies for the schools.

Police say they want to thank the town’s citizens for their generosity and gratitude.

