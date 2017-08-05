World’s Largest Bounce House opens in Milwaukee

By Published:

(ABC News/WTNH) — Hundreds are getting ready to jump around in the World’s Largest Bounce House.

The massive inflatable castle is set up along Milwaukee’s lakefront for a three day event.

The structure was built by two men from Scotland who clearly had a big vision.

“The big inflatable comes in five sections, so the guys have to roll out,” explained Cameron Craig, one of the men who built the castle. “It’s like a big jigsaw basically that you need to get right the first time.”

The bounce house will make 15 stops across America.

