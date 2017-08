MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Sunday morning, runners from across Connecticut woke up ready to move, as well as eat some ice cream.

The 2017 Walnut Beach Ice Cream Run was held, not only providing runners with a day of fun, but also raising money for a great cause.

All funds raised support after school and summer programs for kids.

Megan Altomare, Executive Director of The Boys and Girls Club of Milford, stopped by our studio to talk about the event and the tasty treats from Walnut Beach Creamery.