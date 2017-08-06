Active hazmat situation in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A situation involving hazardous materials is active in Branford on Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Branford Fire Department, officials are working to contain a hazmat situation in the area of Harbor Street and Maple Street.

1700014137 | HAZMAT – UNCONTAINED – 61D02B | MAPLE ST/HARBOR ST | MAPLE ST/HARBOR ST | | Branford | 06405 | Map… https://t.co/IRPr24yHz4 — Branford Fire (@branfordfire) August 6, 2017

The fire department says there in an unfounded odor of propane.

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.