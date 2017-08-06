Blue-green algae closes swim area at Kettletown State Park

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have closed the swimming area of Kettletown State Park in Southbury because of the blue-green algae blooms.

According to DEEP, the swim area at Kettletown will remain closed until the condition subsides. They say the toxic algae blooms started developing at the state park late last week and resulted in a warning on Friday urging swimmers to stay away from the areas where the algae was on the water’s surface.

The swimming area at Kettletown State Park in Southbury is closed due to a blue – green algae bloom. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) August 6, 2017

Although the swim area is closed, DEEP officials say the park is still open.

Kettletown State Park isn’t the only state park dealing with the blue-green algae. DEEP officials say Indian Well State Park in Shelton also had a warning posted about the algae at the park’s swimming area. They say the warning is still posted, but the swim area is open.

DEEP officials say the blue-green algae blooms at Kettletown are a natural phenomena. They say nutrient loading and high temperatures can cause certain species of algae to bloom and release toxins that are harmful to human health as well as pets that enter the waters.

Along with the blue-green algae blooms, on Friday DEEP officials announced that swim areas at five inland lakes and ponds were closed due to the results of weekly test for conventional bacteria levels. They say the five swim areas that were closed were Gardner Lake in Salem, Gay City in Hebron, Mashamoquet Brook in Pomfret, Quaddick in Thompson and Wadsworth Falls in Middletown.

DEEP Officials also say that all four shoreline parks; Hammonasset, Rocky Neck, Silver Sands and Sherwood Island are open.